SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.42

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 77415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYIEY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.