Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.04. 431,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 332,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock valued at $293,696 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

