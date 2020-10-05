SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Up 6.5%

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.32 million and a PE ratio of -165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.18.

About SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

