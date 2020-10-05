T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 72,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,939. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

