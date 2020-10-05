Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Tarku Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

