TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.61

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at $788,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,962 shares of company stock worth $23,041,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TechTarget by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 165,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

