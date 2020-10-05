Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.

Tecsys stock traded up C$1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.58. 154,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $449.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$13.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

