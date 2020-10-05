Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

TCS stock traded up C$1.05 on Monday, hitting C$32.25. 75,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.62. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $449.81 million and a P/E ratio of 113.77.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

