Telcoin One Day Volume Reaches $29,302.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $29,302.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

