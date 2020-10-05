Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

