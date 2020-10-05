Tellor Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.41 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $17.70 or 0.00165069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $26.29 million and $22.41 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,566,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,485,820 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

