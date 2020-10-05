Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74). 188,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

TEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.02.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

