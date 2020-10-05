Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $1,469,265.56 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,469,265.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. 706,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 42.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

