Terra Market Capitalization Reaches $119.72 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Terra has a market cap of $119.72 million and $4.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. During the last week, Terra has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra's total supply is 997,928,414 coins and its circulating supply is 386,277,398 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

