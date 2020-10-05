Terracoin Price Up 5.2% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $131.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,773.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.31 or 0.02063378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00573725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011947 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.