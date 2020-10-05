Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 12,500 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total transaction of $5,337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00.

TSLA stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,527,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,525,531. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.47. The company has a market cap of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.54, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.12.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

