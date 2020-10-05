Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00019715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $93.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 745,655,139 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

