TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

