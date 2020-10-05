The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.