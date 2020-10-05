the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 10.4%

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 4,398,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,245,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of the Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts forecast that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

