Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $435.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $452.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.