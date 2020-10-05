THETA Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Hotbit, Upbit and WazirX. THETA has a market cap of $653.97 million and approximately $45.19 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Gate.io, WazirX, Binance, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

