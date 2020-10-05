Third Point Investors Limited (TPOU.L) (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (TPOU.L) (LON:TPOU) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Approximately 35,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 85,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.05 ($0.22).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.

About Third Point Investors Limited (TPOU.L) (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

