Thomas Wilder Sells 115 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $22,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.00. 392,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,095. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.66. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.57.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

