THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $4.11 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $66.34 million and $4.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

