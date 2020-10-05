ThoreNext Trading Down 94.5% Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $142,329.77 and approximately $10,758.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 94.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,133,370 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

