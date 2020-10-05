Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 1% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $289,045.36 and $8,464.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

