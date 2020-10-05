Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 1,227,812 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87.

RUN stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,968,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,854.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunrun by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

