Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up approximately 1.0% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.93. 44,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

