Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.80

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.10.

