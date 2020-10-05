TokenPay Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $680,879.47 and $558,791.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.27 or 1.00057314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00152766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,573,459 coins and its circulating supply is 21,573,447 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.