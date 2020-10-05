TokenPay Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $839,706.74 and $579,852.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.14 or 1.00044133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,576,274 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,262 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

