TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,062.19

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $257,062.19 and approximately $339.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002383 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE's official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

