Toople (LON:TOOP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 26,255,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,178,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

Toople (LON:TOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollingworth acquired 10,593,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £953,389.80 ($1,245,772.64).

About Toople

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

