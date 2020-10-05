TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

TopBuild stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

