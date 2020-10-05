Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.15 ($47.23).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of FP stock opened at €28.21 ($33.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.62. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

