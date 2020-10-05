Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Totally Plc (LON:TLY)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 626,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,143,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Totally’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In other Totally news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 39,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,112.52 ($9,293.77). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 40,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,408.08).

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

