TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 91,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $821,784.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.