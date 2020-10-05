Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Tops $486,243.81

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $486,243.81 and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00083595 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001183 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000295 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021265 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007935 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

