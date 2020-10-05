Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). Approximately 23,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 36,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.10.

In related news, insider Melvyn Segal bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.62).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

