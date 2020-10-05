TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Down 14.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

