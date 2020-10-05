Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Transition Metals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 150,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

About Transition Metals (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

