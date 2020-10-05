Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 368,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.