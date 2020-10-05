Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 15.9%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price shot up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.07. 1,224,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,066,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on TBIO. Citigroup cut their price target on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Translate Bio by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.