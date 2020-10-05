TriCo Bancshares Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $25.11 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $279,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

