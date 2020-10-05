Tripio Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $284,602.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.