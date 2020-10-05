Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $284,602.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

