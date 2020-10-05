TRON (TRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinFalcon, Coinnest and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $1.18 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009392 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BitFlip, Mercatox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Exrates, Allcoin, Braziliex, LATOKEN, Tidex, Ovis, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Zebpay, CoinBene, Liquid, Rfinex, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Gate.io, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, Neraex, Tokenomy, Bitbns, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OEX, Coinnest, Livecoin, Bibox, Kucoin, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, Bit-Z, DDEX, Koinex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, YoBit, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Liqui, OKEx, OTCBTC, Kryptono, Coinrail, CoinTiger, IDAX, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, Huobi and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

