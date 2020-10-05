TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.24

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 8% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $18.83 million and $2.80 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.05133128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

