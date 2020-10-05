TrueUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.51 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network and HBUS. TrueUSD has a market cap of $506.72 million and $58.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WazirX, Binance, Kyber Network, HBUS, Cryptopia, Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Koinex, IDEX, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

